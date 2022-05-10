European sales drive pharma segment for buoyant Bayer

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has reported a strong start to the 2022 year, with group sales up 14.3% at 14.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), including 4.6 billion euros from pharmaceuticals, a 5.9% increase in the first quarter.
The revenue result was well ahead of analysts’ expectations, with most forecasting quarterly sales below 14 billion euros.
Net income for the period increased 57% to 3.3 billion euros, resulting in earnings per share of 3.3 euros.
