Thursday 30 April 2026

EURORDIS strongly urges EU Council to preserve HTA legislation that best serves patients

Pharmaceutical
22 November 2019
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EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe, an alliance of over 800 rare disease patient organizations, is today urging member states of the European Union to take off the table a proposal from the Presidency of the EU Council to withdraw Article 7 of the current proposal for European cooperation on health technology assessment (HTA).

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More on this story...

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21 November 2019
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