Euthymics and DOV Pharma to proceed with merger plan, Shire buys US campus for $165 million

Confirming a previous letter of intent, privately-held Euthymics Bioscience and DOV Pharmaceutical, have signed a merger agreement in connection with the pending merger and acquisition of DOV by Euthymics. DOV also announced that a special meeting of its stockholders to consider a proposal to approve the merger agreement between has been scheduled for July 19.

The acquisition price for DOV is for up to $2.0 million in cash, payable in two installments, representing a total of around $0.015 per share of DOV common stock. If the transaction is consummated, it is anticipated that DOV will be renamed Euthymics Bioscience.