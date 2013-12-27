Everett Labs acquires Quinnova Pharma to diversify US market presence

US specialty pharma firm Everett Laboratories, a subsidiary of Spain’s Exeltis, has acquired Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, from parent company Amneal Enterprises, a privately-held US generic drugmaker.
The acquisition will result in the strategic expansion of Everett into the fast-growing US dermatology market. With the Quinnova acquisition, Everett will increase and diversify its presence in the US specialty pharmaceutical market, poising the company for accelerated growth in both women's health and dermatology.
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