EVI and Hilleman Labs announce vaccine project support from EDCTP

The European Vaccine Initiative (EVI) and Hilleman Laboratories, an equal joint-venture partnership between US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and the Wellcome Trust, today announced that a multidisciplinary, international consortium coordinated by EVI has now received support from the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) to advance a safe, efficacious and affordable Shigella vaccine being developed by Hilleman Laboratories.

The project will be funded by EDCTP through a grant of 8.6 million euros ($9.4 million).