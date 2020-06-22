Sunday 11 January 2026

Evoke Pharma soars on news of Gimoti approval

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2020
evoke-pharma-large

USA-based  Evoke Pharma (Nasdaq: EVOK) saw its shares rocket 74.5% to $4.10, following the announcement after the closing bell on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray, the first and only nasally-administered product indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

The approval follows a setback in April last year, when the agency issued a complete response letter (CRL) on Gimoti, citing the need for additional data related to clinical and product quality/device quality. Evoke currently expects to launch commercial sales of Gimoti in the fourth quarter of 2020 through its commercial partner Eversana Life Sciences Service.

“We are extremely pleased to have received FDA approval to commercially market Gimoti in the United States. This approval represents the first novel pharmaceutical treatment for gastroparesis in several decades. Many times, patients do not experience adequate relief of their gastroparesis symptoms from current treatments, representing a significant need for a new approach to therapy. We are excited to be able to offer health care providers and their patients a unique non-oral treatment option to relieve symptoms and help improve their quality of life,” said David Gonyer, president and chief executive of Evoke.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA delays Gimoti approval, issuing CRL
3 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Evoke Pharma soars on HF validation study exemption on Gimoti from FDA
16 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Evoke Pharma top-line results with EVK-001 miss primary endpoint
19 July 2016




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze