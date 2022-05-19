Sunday 11 January 2026

Evotec and Almirall ink multi-target alliance in medical dermatology

19 May 2022
Germany’s Evotec (FSO: EVT) and Spanish skin health specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) today announced a multi-target alliance in medical dermatology. The companies aim to discover and develop novel therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.

The alliance will leverage Evotec’s fully integrated multimodality platform and combine it with Almirall’s leading expertise in medical dermatology. Both partners will contribute drug targets in the research process. Leveraging the company’s end-to-end integrated, AI/ML-driven EVO iR&D platform, Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.

Financial terms of the collaboration

Under the agreement, Evotec receives an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, as well as success-based milestones of potentially up to 230 million euros ($242 million) per program and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.

