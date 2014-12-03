Evotec and Sanofi negotiate 250 million euro strategic collaboration

German biotech company Evotec (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT) has entered into exclusive negotiations with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) on a 250 million euro ($308 million) strategic alliance over the next five years.
The collaboration will comprise three major strategic initiatives focused on improving the drug discovery and preclinical development space. It will result in a minimum guaranteed commitment from Sanofi to Evotec of 250 million euros over the next five years, including a sizeable upfront cash payment that will be defined in the agreement.
The alliance will also include a co-development agreement with associated upfront, development, regulatory and sales milestones as well as royalties benefiting both parties. The transaction is expected to be signed in the first half of 2015, subject to finalization of definitive agreements and completion of the appropriate social process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze