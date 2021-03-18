Exec change at Merck, as Mike Nally quits top marketing job

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) yesterday revealed that Michael Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March, in order to take up a leadership opportunity with another company.

As a result, Merck says that Frank Clyburn, currently chief commercial officer, Human Health, will become president, Human Health and lead all Human Health commercial and marketing for the company.

“As our chief marketing officer, Mike has charted ambitious goals for our human health franchises, and has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring that Merck is well positioned for a successful future,” said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive, who is scheduled to stepdown from the position at the end of this month.