Executive board changes at Germany's Merck

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2020
Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced that next year Dr Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the firm’s executive board of Merck, will hand over the position to Dr Belén Garijo, who will also become chief executive on May 1, 2021.

She is currently vice chairman of the executive board and deputy CEO of Merck as well as CEO Healthcare. Dr Oschmann will leave the company as planned after 10 years on the executive board, five of them as chairman and CEO, to turn to other tasks.

“With Belén Garijo an internationally very experienced and highly recognized manager will take over the chair of the executive board of Merck. She knows our company extremely well and has done excellent work in transforming our Healthcare business sector. Belén Garijo and Stefan Oschmann have been collaborating closely and trustfully for many years. This will ensure a seamless transition and continuity in corporate management,” said Johannes Baillou, chairman of the board of partners of E Merck KG, also thanking Dr Oschmann “for an extremely successful tenure.”

