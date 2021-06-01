Executive changes at Merck KGaA

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) is further pushing its science and technology based strategic growth trajectory with two appointments to key senior leadership positions on the group level. In both cases internal candidates will be promoted which underlines the high quality of Merck’s top talent pipeline.

Effective June 1, Roman Werth will become new head of group strategy, M&A and M Ventures, reporting to Belén Garijo, chairman of the executive board and chief executive of Merck.

Isabel de Paoli, currently heading group strategy and transformation, has decided to leave the company to turn to other career opportunities outside of Merck.