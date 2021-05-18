Executive moves at Merck's Healthcare business sector

German pharma and life sciences firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced changes in its operating model for its Healthcare business sector.
“Our redesigned Healthcare organization creates dedicated leadership for our strategic priorities with a focus on growth,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck, and chief executive Healthcare. “Our clear intent is to bring meaningful value to more patients with our current and future portfolio,” he noted.
Given the priority of North America as a driver of future growth for Merck’s Healthcare business sector, dedicated leadership in this key market is essential. To this end, Chris Round will assume the role of president of EMD Serono, leading the US and Canada Healthcare business. Mr Round has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as head of international and core franchises, and head of EMEA.
