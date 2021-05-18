Sunday 11 January 2026

Executive moves at Merck's Healthcare business sector

Pharmaceutical
18 May 2021
merck_kgaa_new_large

German pharma and life sciences firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced changes in its operating model for its Healthcare business sector.

“Our redesigned Healthcare organization creates dedicated leadership for our strategic priorities with a focus on growth,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck, and chief executive Healthcare. “Our clear intent is to bring meaningful value to more patients with our current and future portfolio,” he noted.

Given the priority of North America as a driver of future growth for Merck’s Healthcare business sector, dedicated leadership in this key market is essential. To this end, Chris Round will assume the role of president of EMD Serono, leading the US and Canada Healthcare business. Mr Round has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as head of international and core franchises, and head of EMEA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Accelerated approval from FDA for tepotinib in metastatic NSCLC
4 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA keeps building with 'superb business results'
4 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA replaces retiring R&D chief
15 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA v Merck Sharp & Dohme
3 August 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze