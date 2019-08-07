Sunday 11 January 2026

Executive musical chairs at Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2019
lilly-location-big-1

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced several leadership changes in the company's corporate business development, oncology R&D, and managed healthcare services organizations before markets opened this morning.

Darren Carroll, senior vice president of corporate business development, will retire at the end of August after 22 years of service with the company. Mr Carroll has led Lilly's corporate business development organization for nearly a decade, including the $8.1 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology earlier this year, the largest acquisition in Lilly's history.

In two related moves, Phil Johnson, SVP and treasurer, will assume additional duties overseeing merger and acquisition activity, while Heather Wasserman, has been promoted to VP of corporate business development, with responsibility for business development transactions, emerging technologies and innovation, and venture capital.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pete Salzmann leaves Lilly to head up Immunovant
6 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sandra Horning's shoes to be filled by Levi Garraway at Roche
19 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Lilly goes full Loxo in cancer research
5 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Lilly names new CFO, as incumbent departs after 'inappropriate' conduct
10 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze