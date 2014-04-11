Thursday 8 January 2026

Executive Q&A: Bob Radie, chief executive and president of Egalet

Pharmaceutical
11 April 2014

In an interview with The Pharma Letter, Egalet Corporation’s chief executive Bob Radie (pictured) discusses the company’s lead product Egalet-001, its proprietary technology workand collaboration with Shionogi.

Please could you give us an overview of Egalet?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze