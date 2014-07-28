Executive Q&A: Thomas Hein, SVP commercial and regulatory affairs, Hermes Pharma

In an interview with The Pharma Letter, Thomas Hein, senior vice president of commercial and regulatory affairs for German privately-owned company Hermes Pharma, tells us about how the company is working closely with eight of the world's top 15 pharma companies on its user-friendly dosage forms.
Please could you give us an overview of what Hermes Pharma does?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze