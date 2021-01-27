Monday 12 January 2026

Expanded access program for Entasis' sulbactam-durlobactam in USA

27 January 2021
USA-based antibacterial products developer Entasis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ETTX) has announced the availability of an expanded access program (EAP) for sulbactam-durlobactam or SUL-DUR, an investigational drug, for US patients with Acinetobacter baumanni infections, including carbapenem and multidrug resistant strains.

“The ability to provide access to patients in need is consistent with the Entasis mission,” said Dr David Altarac, chief medical officer of Entasis, a 2015 spin-out from Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). “We are excited to have in place an EAP for patients who are not eligible to participate in our study and who are suffering from a serious and life-threatening infection caused by drug resistant Acinetobacter,” he added.

