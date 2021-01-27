Expanded access program for Entasis' sulbactam-durlobactam in USA

USA-based antibacterial products developer Entasis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ETTX) has announced the availability of an expanded access program (EAP) for sulbactam-durlobactam or SUL-DUR, an investigational drug, for US patients with Acinetobacter baumanni infections, including carbapenem and multidrug resistant strains.
Entasis’ share price closed up 2.6% at $3.53 following the announcement yesterday.
“The ability to provide access to patients in need is consistent with the Entasis mission,” said Dr David Altarac, chief medical officer of Entasis, a 2015 spin-out from Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). “We are excited to have in place an EAP for patients who are not eligible to participate in our study and who are suffering from a serious and life-threatening infection caused by drug resistant Acinetobacter,” he added.
