Expanded indication for Janssen's Zytiga cleared in EU

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen-Cilag International said Friday that the European Commission has approved an extension to the license of the oral, once-daily prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate).
The approved broader indication for Zytiga now includes its use, in combination with prednisone or prednisolone, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), in adult men who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic after failure of androgen deprivation therapy in whom chemotherapy is not yet clinically indicated.
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