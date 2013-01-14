Expanded indication for Janssen's Zytiga cleared in EU

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen-Cilag International said Friday that the European Commission has approved an extension to the license of the oral, once-daily prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate).

The approved broader indication for Zytiga now includes its use, in combination with prednisone or prednisolone, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), in adult men who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic after failure of androgen deprivation therapy in whom chemotherapy is not yet clinically indicated.