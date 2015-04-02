Experimental Ebola vaccine safe, prompts immune response

An early-stage clinical trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine conducted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) found that the vaccine, called VSV-ZEBOV, was safe and elicited robust antibody responses in all 40 of the healthy adults who received it, reports EurekAlert.

VSV-ZEBOV was developed at the Public Health Agency of Canada and licensed to NewLink Genetics (Nasdaq: NLNK) and in turn to US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), which is responsible for advancing this vaccine towards regulatory approval.

The most common side effects were injection site pain and transient fever that appeared and resolved within 12 to 36 hours after vaccination. A report describing preliminary results of the NIH-WRAIR study appears online yesterday in The New England Journal of Medicine. The VSV-ZEBOV candidate is one of two experimental Ebola vaccines now being tested in the Phase II/III PREVAIL clinical trial that is enrolling volunteers in Liberia.