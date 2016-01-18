Thursday 8 January 2026

Experiments with graphenes indicate potential for saving millions of human lives

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2016
graphene-big

Investigations of graphene properties for their use as enterosorbents have been performed in SM Kirov Military Medicine Academy in Russia. The research has been carried out under the leadership of Kirsan - Petrik Laboratory of the Future transcorporation.

The investigations were performed on animals in the conditions of acute and rapidly growing renal disease, caused by surgical removal of both kidneys from the animals. All surgical manipulations were executed with rats being in the state of ether anesthesia, taking into account the standards as per the European convention for the protection of vertebrate animals used for experimental and other scientific purposes.

It has been shown that on the background of growing uremic intoxication the oral administration of a graphene substance will double the survival rate of rats as compared to the reference group of animals, to which the substance was not administered.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze