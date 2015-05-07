Expert comment on GlaxoSmithKline’s first quarter results

Time is not on the side of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) chief executive Sir Andrew Witty, according to John Lyon, of Warwick Business School, who is a Professor and a former global vice president of US drug development company Covance, commenting on the pharma major’s financial results yesterday.
Prof Lyon said Sir Andrew “leads a company with a dull share price, and lots of ‘hope value’. He is pinning his hopes on a turnaround of fortunes from 2016 onwards, while on-going restructuring seeks to take redundant costs out the business. It is likely he may not have that much time to prove himself, as investors become impatient.”
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