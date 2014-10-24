Friday 9 January 2026

Experts' comments on GSK floating its HIV business

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2014
gsk-whitty-big

The announcement this week by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) that it is mulling a possible  initial public offering (IPO) for its HIV joint venture ViiV Healthcare has attracted a fair amount of comment, including from Warwick Business School Professor of Practice John Lyon, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years and was global vice president of US drug development company Covance.

Prof Lyon said: “GSK has disappointed over the last few quarters, with falling sales of some of its product lines in major territories, particularly in the USA, which has been reflected in its share price. With such a large basket of products and future medicines in clinical trials, good news and hidden asset value are often camouflaged by bad news, which is often acted on by investors quickly by pricing the stock down rather than upgrades reflecting better news flow.

“By hiving off assets associated with good news stories, such as an asset based in growing therapeutic areas where chronic treatments mean increasing and sustained sales, value is unlocked. A further advantage of such an arrangement is the ease which analysts and the general public can assess the business and business model, through which they can evaluate cash flows with more certainty.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze