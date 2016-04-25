How branding science can communicate volumes

In our weekly expert view piece, Robert Finkel, CEO and lead strategist at Freshblood Health Market Consultants, takes a look at the concept of 'branded science' - a classic marketing and behavioral science technique - as a potent means of communication.
Words matter. Unlike the recent crop of awkward-sounding pharmaceutical brand names that convey an obscure meaning at best, new scientific terminology that defines emerging medical concepts needs to facilitate audience understanding.
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