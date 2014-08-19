EXPERT VIEW: Pfizer and AstraZeneca, a marriage not to be – yet?

Mergers and acquisitions may excite the markets and shareholders on both sides but their record of success in delivering the anticipated benefits is not good, writes Stephen Archer, founder of Spring Partnerships.
Around 80% fail on the key measures of synergies, costs savings and growth in shareholder value. No matter if they are small, medium or large, mergers hold high risks. Nonetheless, ambition, hubris and corporate desperation mean that boards often move with the heart rather than the head. Pfizer is a good example. It has made acquisitions of $240 billion in the past 15 years and yet its current market capitalization is just $189 billion today.
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