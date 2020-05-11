Expert weighs up distribution options for COVID-19 vaccine

There are around 90 vaccines being developed against COVID-19 by research teams in companies and universities across the world, with most experts predicting that an effective vaccine could become available by mid-2021.

"The key question they face is how do we decide the rationing levels or service levels for each of the priority segments?"The further problem is that, even when a vaccine is available, the likelihood is there will be scarce supply, and not everyone will have immediate access to this. Global personal protective equipment shortages have highlighted how limited supply is for critical equipment in the fight against COVID-19, and the importance of health policy decision-makers preparing for and managing supply as effectively as possible.

This challenge is also something will likely arise if and when a vaccine is created too, according to Behzad Samii, professor of operations and supply chain management at Belgium’s Vlerick Business School, and expert in healthcare operations management.