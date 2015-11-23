Experts to advance precision cardiovascular medicine in China

The group for precision cardiovascular medicine was established with the Chinese Society of Cardiology on Sunday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, committed to advance precision medicine for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in China, reports Xinhau, the Chinese state news agency.

The Chinese Society of Cardiology is part of the Chinese Medical Association, the largest non-governmental medical organization in China. The group plans a database of monogenic inherited CVD and cardiovascular pharmacogenomics for Chinese and to map genetic variation by recruiting volunteer patients nationwide.

It also aims to facilitate the basic research of precision cardiovascular medicine advancing towards clinical application, and to help the government to roll out regulations and standards for CVD molecular screening and diagnostics.