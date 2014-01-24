Exploring emerging markets

Two key emerging markets were the focus of in-depth features on The Pharma Letter this week. Both India and Russia are poised to become increasingly important to the global pharmaceutical market in the coming year, yet they both come with associated risks and challenges.
Indian spending to reach $1 trillion
The Indian government has decided to continue with the policy of allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in existing pharmaceutical firms. It means foreign firms are free to invest up to 100% in greenfield units in India, giving them wider access to the Indian market. Pharmaceutical is the seventh largest sector of FDI inflows and $7.9 billion has come into India since 2000. Despite this level of investment, the focus has been on moving clinical trials and production to the country, instead of developing new drugs there. For domestic companies the focus is still on producing generic equivalents of major drugs in order to keep the cost down for the populous country. But India’s economy is continuing to grow and increasing access to medicines for the middle classes is making it an exciting prospect for companies looking to invest. Spending on medicines is expected to reach the $1 trillion threshold this year. The combination of relaxed FDI regulations with increased spending power means that global drug companies are expected to head to India this year – possibly to research potential acquisitions. What this will mean for the future of the county’s economy, pharma sector and health care remains to be seen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze