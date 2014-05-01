Express Scripts faces three subpoenas over dealings with drugmakers

US pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts has revealed that it has received three government subpoenas since February regarding its dealings with USA and European drugmakers.
After it announced its first quarter results on Tuesday, the company said that it had received subpoenas from federal prosecutors in Rhode Island, from the Attorney General of New Jersey and from the US Department of Labor, according to Reuters.
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