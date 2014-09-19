EyeForPharma Multichannel Marketing Summit 2014: "Your desk is the worst place from which to view the world"

One of the key messages from the EyeForPharma Multichannel Marketing Summit in London yesterday was that pharma has to look outside the industry itself and down the supply chain to prescribing clinicians and patients in order to have truly meaningful and effective marketing strategies, across multiple channels.

One of the most revealing sessions was one in which general practitioners from the UK discussed strategies that work on them, and those that don’t, and what position pharma sales reps occupy in their decision-making process as prescribers.

Unbiased information needed from pharma