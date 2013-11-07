Eylea filed for EU and US approval in diabetic macular edema

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) says its partner German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has submitted an application for marketing authorization in the European Union for Eylea (aflibercept) Injection for the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

Regeneron, which retains product rights to the US market, has itself submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) for Eylea in this indication to the US Food and Drug Administration.