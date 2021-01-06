Farxiga progresses apace with Priority Review in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application for Priority Review submitted for Farxiga (dapagliflozin), raising hopes the diabetes med could become the first SGLT2 inhibitor for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), with and without type 2 diabetes.

For more than 10 years, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) blockbuster SGLT2 blocker has been used as monotherapy and in combination with diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D.

Sales of the therapy are growing at a blistering pace, with over half a billion dollars generated in the third quarter of 2020 alone. This represents a 32% increase from the same period of 2019.