Fast growth forecast for China’s colorectal cancer market

From 2012 to 2017, the colorectal cancer therapy (CRC) market in China will grow at an annual rate of 9%, from $360 million in 2012 and reaching around $575 million in 2017, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

The special report, titled Colorectal Cancer in China, finds that the rapidly growing CRC patient population, increasing uptake of premium-priced biologics, as well as expanding reimbursement coverage of CRC agents will promote growth in this market.

Novel drug launches anticipated



Between 2012 and 2017, three novel CRC therapies will launch in China: Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Vectibix (panitumumab), Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Zaltrap (aflibercept) and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Stivarga (regorafenib).