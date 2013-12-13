Fast growth forecast for China’s colorectal cancer market

From 2012 to 2017, the colorectal cancer therapy (CRC) market in China will grow at an annual rate of 9%, from $360 million in 2012 and reaching around $575 million in 2017, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
The special report, titled Colorectal Cancer in China, finds that the rapidly growing CRC patient population, increasing uptake of premium-priced biologics, as well as expanding reimbursement coverage of CRC agents will promote growth in this market.
Novel drug launches anticipated
Between 2012 and 2017, three novel CRC therapies will launch in China: Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Vectibix (panitumumab), Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Zaltrap (aflibercept) and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Stivarga (regorafenib).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze