Fast growth forecast for dengue vaccine market

Among the five major pharmaceutical markets (5MM: Brazil, India, Mexico, Singapore and Thailand), Brazil and Mexico are projected to be the leading contributors to the dengue vaccine marketplace, as it expands rapidly from an estimated $70 million in 2015 to $400 million by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%.
According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, Brazil and Mexico will achieve a combined market share of over 98% across the 5MM in 2015, with respective sales of $45 million, equaling a 64% market share, and $24million (34%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze