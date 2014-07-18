Fast growth forecast for dengue vaccine market

Among the five major pharmaceutical markets (5MM: Brazil, India, Mexico, Singapore and Thailand), Brazil and Mexico are projected to be the leading contributors to the dengue vaccine marketplace, as it expands rapidly from an estimated $70 million in 2015 to $400 million by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%.

According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, Brazil and Mexico will achieve a combined market share of over 98% across the 5MM in 2015, with respective sales of $45 million, equaling a 64% market share, and $24million (34%).