FDA accepts BMS’ sNDA Krazati combo for fast review

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) submitted by pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).
The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 21, 2024 for its decision.
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