Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA accepts Fetroja sNDA for priority review

Pharmaceutical
2 June 2020
shionogi-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Fetroja (cefiderocol) and granted Priority Review designation with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 27, 2020.

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507), whose shares rose 2.7% to 6,190 yen following the announcement yesterday, submitted the sNDA for Fetroja for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by susceptible Gram-negative pathogens. HABP and VABP are also sometimes referred to as nosocomial pneumonia (NP).

“We are committed to working with the FDA in order to bring Fetroja to more patients fighting these challenging and life-threatening Gram-negative infections as quickly as possible,” said Akira Kato, president and chief executive at Shionogi Inc, adding: “This submission represents our heritage in and commitment to developing antimicrobial therapies and filling unmet needs in the field of infectious disease.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA panel votes 14-2 to recommend approval of cefiderocol for cUTI
17 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi's cefiderocol accepted for review by EMA
1 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
CMS Fetroja designation 'underscores need' for new antibiotics
4 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi launches Fetcroja in the UK
15 September 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze