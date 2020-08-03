Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA accepts Hetlioz filings for priority review as a treatment for SMS

3 August 2020
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VNDA) were up 1.34% at $10.22 by mid-morning today, after the company said that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review Vanda's applications for Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS).

The applications include a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Hetlioz (tasimelteon) capsules and a New Drug Application (NDA) for the liquid formulation of Hetlioz for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS).

The FDA has set December 1, 2020 as the target date for its decision under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA-VI).

