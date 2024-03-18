FDA accepts NDA for Journey Medical’s DFD-29

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for DFD-29 (minocycline hydrochloride modified release capsules, 40mg) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions and erythema of rosacea in adults.
The drug is under development by US dermatology specialist Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM), whose shares rose more than 7% to $3.65. The noted that the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of November 4, 2024.
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