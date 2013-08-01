Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA advisory committee backs approval of Sanofi drug for OTC

Pharmaceutical
1 August 2013

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee (NDAC) voted 10 to six, with two abstentions, recommending approval of French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Nasacort AQ Nasal Spray (triamcinolone acetonide) for over-the-counter use in the USA.

“Today’s positive NDAC vote was an important step forward in providing broader access to Nasacort AQ for nasal allergy sufferers,” said Charles Hugh-Jones, chief medical officer at Sanofi US, adding: “We appreciate the feedback from the Committee and look forward to working with FDA in completing its review.”

If approved by the FDA, Nasacort AQ would be first-in-class as an OTC medicine and marketed by Sanofi’s consumer health care division, Chattem, a company acquired by Sanofi in 2009 for $1.9 billion (The Pharma Letter December 22, 2009). The proposed OTC indication is temporary relief of nasal symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies (allergic rhinitis) in adults and children 2 years of age and older.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze