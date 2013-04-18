FDA advisory panel backs approval of COPD drug Breo Ellipta

Having earlier this week been presented with ambivalent briefing papers (The Pharma Letter April 15), the US Food and Drug Administration’s Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (PADAC) yesterday recommended approval of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and partner Theravance’s (Nasdaq: THRX) New Drug Application for the once-daily investigational medicine fluticasone furoate and vilanterol (FF/VI), proposed trade name Breo Ellipta.
The panel voted that the efficacy and safety data provide substantial evidence to support approval of Breo Ellipta as a once-daily inhaled treatment for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - nine for, four against - and also for the reduction of COPD exacerbations in patients with a history of exacerbations (9 for, 4 against). The FDA Committee also voted that the safety of FF/VI 100/25 mcg once daily in COPD has been adequately demonstrated for the proposed indications (10 for, three against).
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