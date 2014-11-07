Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA advisory panel votes against approval of Novartis MM drug

Pharmaceutical
7 November 2014

At a meeting yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) did not recommend Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) investigational compound LBH589 (panobinostat), a pan-deacetylase (pan-DAC) inhibitor, for patients with previously treated multiple myeloma when used in combination with bortezomib (Johnson & Johnson’s Velcade) and dexamethasone.

The Committee's vote of five to two will be considered by the FDA in its review of the panobinostat New Drug Application, but the agency is not bound to follow the Committee's guidance. The final decision regarding US approval is made by the FDA.

"We are disappointed by this voting outcome and believe the results from our clinical trials provide strong evidence to support LBH589 as a potential first-in-class treatment option for multiple myeloma, a cancer where an unmet patient need exists," said Bruno Strigini, president, Novartis Oncology, adding: "We will continue to work with the FDA as it completes its review of the US application."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze