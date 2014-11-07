FDA advisory panel votes against approval of Novartis MM drug

At a meeting yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) did not recommend Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) investigational compound LBH589 (panobinostat), a pan-deacetylase (pan-DAC) inhibitor, for patients with previously treated multiple myeloma when used in combination with bortezomib (Johnson & Johnson’s Velcade) and dexamethasone.
The Committee's vote of five to two will be considered by the FDA in its review of the panobinostat New Drug Application, but the agency is not bound to follow the Committee's guidance. The final decision regarding US approval is made by the FDA.
"We are disappointed by this voting outcome and believe the results from our clinical trials provide strong evidence to support LBH589 as a potential first-in-class treatment option for multiple myeloma, a cancer where an unmet patient need exists," said Bruno Strigini, president, Novartis Oncology, adding: "We will continue to work with the FDA as it completes its review of the US application."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze