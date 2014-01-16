FDA advisory panel votes to approve Merck & Co’s vorapaxar

There was a positive outcome for US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) yesterday, when a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted in favor of approving the firm’s antithrombotic vorapaxar, which will carry the trade name Zontivity if approved.
Members of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10 to one recommending clearance of vorapaxar, a novel thrombin receptor antagonist, as an adjunctive treatment for reducing atherothrombotic events in patients with a history of myocardial infarction.
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