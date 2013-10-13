FDA allows OTC of Sanofi’s Nasacort

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Nasacort (triamcinolone) Allergy 24HR nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for seasonal and year-round nasal allergies in adults and children two years of age and older.

Nasacort is the first and only steroid nasal treatment to be available without a prescription and will be marketed by Sanofi’s consumer health care division in the USA, Chattem, which anticipates that the OTC product will be available in spring 2014.

“We believe there is significant value in making certain types of medicines, like Nasacort, directly available to consumers,” said Anne Whitaker, president, North America Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi US, adding: “Allergy sufferers will benefit from having an additional treatment option and it is a strong addition to our existing consumer healthcare portfolio.”