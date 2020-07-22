FDA approval for MC2's competitor to LEO's Taclonex

Privately-held Danish company MC2 Therapeutics has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Wynzora Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) for once-daily topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

The FDA approval is based on the results of the successful US Phase III clinical trial against active comparator Taclonex Topical Suspension (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate), from fellow Danish firm LEO Pharma.

'Unique combination'