FDA approval for Teva's leukemia drug Treanda

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Treanda (bendamustine HCI) Injection from Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA).

The approval is for a new formulation of the currently approved Treanda for Injection which is indicated for use in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).