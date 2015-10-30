FDA approval of Utibron/Seebri Neohalers triggers $22.5 million payment to Vectura by Novartis

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the dual combination bronchodilator Utibron Neohaler (indicaterol/glycopyrrolate) and the standalone monotherapy Seebri Neohaler (glycopyrrolate) from Vectura (LSE: VEC) and Novartis (NOVN: VX).
The products have been approved for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. This approval triggers a $22.5 million milestone payment from Novartis to Vectura, a UK-based developer of inhaled therapies.
Approval was based on data showing that Utibron Neohaler demonstrated superior and sustained improvements in lung function compared to its individual bronchodliator components as well as placebo. Utibron Neohaler also showed clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life and reduced use of rescue medication compared to placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze