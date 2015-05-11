Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA approves additional antibacterial, moxifloxacin, for treatment for plague

11 May 2015
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Avelox (moxifloxacin) to treat patients with plague, a rare and potentially fatal bacterial infection.

The agency approval for plague includes use of the drug for the treatment of pneumonic plague (infection of the lungs), and septicemic plague (infection of the blood). Moxifloxacin, originated at German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE), which markets it under the trade name Avelox, is also approved for prevention of plague in adult patients. The company’s US unit, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, did not apply for the latest indications. Now off patent in the USA and Europe, Avelox generated sales of 381 million euros ($432 million) for Bayer last year.

Moxifloxacin is also already approved for treating adults with acute bacterial sinusitis, acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, community-acquired pneumonia, uncomplicated and complicated skin and skin structure infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Its common adverse events include nausea, diarrhea, and headache. Other adverse events include allergic reactions, liver damage, abnormal heart rhythm, and neurological problems such as dizziness and confusion.

