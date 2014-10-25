FDA approves Baxter’s new treatment for rare form of hemophilia

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Obizur (antihemophilic Factor [recombinant), porcine sequence) for the treatment of bleeding episodes in adults with acquired hemophilia A (acquired Factor VIII [FVII] deficiency), manufactured by USA-based Baxter International (NYSE: BAX).
Unlike inherited hemophilia, acquired hemophilia A is not a genetic disorder and affects both males and females. The development of acquired hemophilia A has been related to other medical conditions or health states, such as pregnancy, cancer, or the use of certain medications. However, in about half of the cases, no underlying cause can be found. Diagnosis of this condition can be difficult and the severity of the bleeding can make treatment challenging.
