FDA approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Evotaz in HIV-1

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Evotaz (atazanavir 30mg and cobicistat 150mg) tablets in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults.

Evotaz is a single pill, taken once daily, that combines the protease inhibitor atanazavir, and cobicistat, marketed by US biotech company Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

In the study, zero protease inhibitor resistance was detected through 48 weeks. No patients developed tenofovir‐associated resistance, and two patients in the Evotaz arm developed emtricitabine‐associated resistance. Various degrees of resistance and cross-resistance have been observed among protease inhibitors; however, resistance to atazanavir may not preclude the use of other protease inhibitors.