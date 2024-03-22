FDA approves Duvyzat for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Duvyzat (givinostat) oral medication for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients six years of age and older, from privately-held Italian pharma company Italfarmaco.

Duvyzat is the first nonsteroidal drug approved to treat patients with all genetic variants of DMD. It is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that works by targeting pathogenic processes to reduce inflammation and loss of muscle.