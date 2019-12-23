Friday 6 February 2026

FDA approves Eisai's insomnia drug Dayvigo

Pharmaceutical
23 December 2019
eisaibig

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for the orexin receptor antagonist Dayvigo (lemborexant), ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set for December 27, 2019.

Dayvigo, developed in-house by Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523), was approved for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance in adults. Eisai’s shares closed today’s trading up just over 1% at 8,240 yen.

In the USA, Dayvigo will be commercially available in 5mg and 10mg tablets following scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which is expected to occur within 90 days.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Eisai buys out Purdue's rights on lemborexant
1 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
NDA for insomnia drug lemborexant accepted by FDA
11 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Lemborexant performs well in Phase III sleep-wake study
17 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
New Rx treatment option for adults with insomnia debuts in USA
1 June 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Biogen 4th-quarter 2025 results beat forecasts
Biotechnology
Biogen 4th-quarter 2025 results beat forecasts
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Idorsia progresses lucerastat as the potential first oral therapy for Fabry disease
6 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Generate: Biomedicines latest to line up IPO
6 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
TrumpRx debuts with cash-pay coupons for over 40 drugs
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
ADARx Pharmaceuticals names Donald Fong as chief medical officer
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Cambridge clears path for £3 billion infrastructure boost
6 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Veradermics
A US-based clinical-stage dermatology company developing non-hormonal therapies for common skin and hair conditions.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
TrumpRx debuts with cash-pay coupons for over 40 drugs
6 February 2026
SVF Vaccines to take over Novakand in reverse acquisition
6 February 2026
Phase III win for Bayer's heart med asundexian
6 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze