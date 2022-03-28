FDA approves Fintepla for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) saw its shares gain 2.2% to 109.45 euros this morning, as it announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Fintepla (fenfluramine) oral solution CIV for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older.
It is already approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients two years of age and older. Additionally, the FDA granted Fintepla pediatric exclusivity. Fintepla for LGS is available through a restricted distribution program, called the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.
The adult epilepsy market will grow from its 2020 value of $5.82 billion to $8.35 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, according to GlobalData.
