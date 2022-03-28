Monday 12 January 2026

FDA approves Fintepla for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Pharmaceutical
28 March 2022
ucb_large

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) saw its shares gain 2.2% to 109.45 euros this morning, as it announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Fintepla (fenfluramine) oral solution CIV for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older.

It is already approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients two years of age and older. Additionally, the FDA granted Fintepla pediatric exclusivity. Fintepla for LGS is available through a restricted distribution program, called the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.

The adult epilepsy market will grow from its 2020 value of $5.82 billion to $8.35 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, according to GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UCB's Fintepla approved for LGS in Europe
8 February 2023
Biotechnology
Firm financial footing and Phase III study successes set up UCB to thrive despite patent expiries
25 March 2022
Biotechnology
Zogenix bounces back with Fintepla boost
28 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Fintepla offers firm improvement for people with Dravet syndrome
8 May 2024


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze